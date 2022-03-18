Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $119,000 Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,960 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Harmonic by 236.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,791,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,997 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,257,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after purchasing an additional 534,228 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 244.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,879 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 420,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,928,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLIT shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Northland Securities upgraded Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $9.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98. Harmonic Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.05 million, a PE ratio of 85.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

