CS Disco (LAW) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CS Disco (NYSE: LAW):

3/16/2022 – CS Disco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CS Disco Inc. provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

3/1/2022 – CS Disco was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CS Disco Inc. provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

2/25/2022 – CS Disco had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – CS Disco had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – CS Disco had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – CS Disco had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $64.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – CS Disco had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – CS Disco had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – CS Disco had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $71.00 to $47.00.

1/18/2022 – CS Disco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CS Disco Inc. provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

CS Disco stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.82. 7,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,859. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.53. CS Disco Inc has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $69.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.59 million. The company’s revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CS Disco Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 30,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $1,067,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,319 shares of company stock worth $1,856,823.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in CS Disco during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter worth $67,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in CS Disco during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

