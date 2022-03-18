CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.900-$5.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CTO Realty Growth stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.82. The stock had a trading volume of 31,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.11. CTO Realty Growth has a 52-week low of $48.81 and a 52-week high of $67.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.82.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.91). CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 42.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $18.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.11%.

CTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jonestrading raised their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.50.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.25 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 36.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 5.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 7.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the third quarter worth $470,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the third quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

