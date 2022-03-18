CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.350-$2.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.560-$0.580 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.88.

Shares of CUBE stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,103. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average of $52.29. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $57.34.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.80%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 625,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,625,000 after acquiring an additional 128,002 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth $2,133,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 344,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

