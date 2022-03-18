CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.560-$0.580 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.350-$2.420 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.88.

CUBE stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.29. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $57.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 157.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 344,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in CubeSmart by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,133,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CubeSmart by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 33,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

