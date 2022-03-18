Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.79% and a negative net margin of 654.55%.

CUE opened at $5.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.64. Cue Biopharma has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $18.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,662,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,800,000 after purchasing an additional 355,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,903,000 after acquiring an additional 129,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 33.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 108,236 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $1,183,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 83,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CUE shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

