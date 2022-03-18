CUE Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $86,042.76 (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CUE) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One CUE Protocol coin can now be bought for $11.30 or 0.00027824 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CUE Protocol has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. CUE Protocol has a total market capitalization of $86,042.76 and $137.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00045079 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,829.15 or 0.06968512 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,598.43 or 0.99998333 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 53.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00034050 BTC.

CUE Protocol Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUE Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

