Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $2.88 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,028 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 29.6% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 35.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.85.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $97.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,849,470. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.12. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $74.63 and a 1 year high of $104.34. The company has a market capitalization of $145.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

