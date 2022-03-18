Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $5.36 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period.
Shares of RSP opened at $156.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.49. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $136.56 and a one year high of $164.90.
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
