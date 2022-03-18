Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 1,270 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 365.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,471,000 after buying an additional 2,369,876 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,924,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,520,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 16.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,099,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,709,000 after buying an additional 291,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.3% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 8,599,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,138,000 after buying an additional 272,169 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.77.

Shares of DHI stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $83.36. The company had a trading volume of 88,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $75.53 and a one year high of $110.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.88 and its 200 day moving average is $92.34.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

