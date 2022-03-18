Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 176 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp trimmed its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,534 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 75.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,207,000 after purchasing an additional 80,449 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 8.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 292,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,014,000 after purchasing an additional 22,491 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.0% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 94.7% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMO traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.32. The company had a trading volume of 747,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,225. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.40. The company has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $120.86.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 26.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.44%.

BMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Desjardins upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$161.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.38.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

