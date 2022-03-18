Cutler Group LP Reduces Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Cutler Group LP lessened its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,199,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,893,000 after buying an additional 1,182,979 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,542,000 after buying an additional 681,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,098,000 after buying an additional 473,445 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,694,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,453,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BPMC. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.08.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $62.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.65. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $53.26 and a twelve month high of $117.86. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The firm had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 357.66% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $45,865.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.98 per share, for a total transaction of $299,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,356 shares of company stock worth $193,924 over the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

