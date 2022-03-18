CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.24. 23,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,302,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.85 and a 200 day moving average of $95.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $71.70 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $2,277,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $660,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

