DA Davidson Weighs in on Northwest Pipe’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Northwest Pipe in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NWPX. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut Northwest Pipe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ NWPX opened at $27.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $270.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.83. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.37.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 29,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 134.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 5.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 0.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

