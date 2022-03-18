Daniel Alegre Sells 14,563 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $78.89 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $99.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.82.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

