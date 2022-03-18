Daniel Alegre Sells 14,563 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $78.89 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $99.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ATVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.82.
Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.
