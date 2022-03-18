Daniel Bradbury Sells 8,852 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTLGet Rating) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $338,234.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, February 22nd, Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $345,405.04.
  • On Wednesday, February 9th, Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $411,883.56.
  • On Monday, January 24th, Daniel Bradbury sold 14,631 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $518,230.02.
  • On Thursday, January 20th, Daniel Bradbury sold 15,604 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $550,197.04.
  • On Tuesday, January 18th, Daniel Bradbury sold 2,470 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $87,191.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 4th, Daniel Bradbury sold 16,353 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $712,663.74.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.38 and a beta of 0.59. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.46 and a 1-year high of $78.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.45.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 143.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

About Castle Biosciences (Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

