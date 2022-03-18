Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the February 13th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Danske Bank A/S stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Danske Bank A/S has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average is $8.78.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 30.26%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.0996 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. Danske Bank A/S’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

DNKEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 105.00 to 110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 157.00 to 160.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 120.00 to 100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 114.00 to 120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

