Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Given New $160.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DRI. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.35.

DRI stock opened at $130.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.20. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $116.04 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 374.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 38,410 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,251.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 24,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

