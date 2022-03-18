Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.07

Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0725 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Data#3’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.
The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.60.
Data#3 Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Receive News & Ratings for Data#3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data#3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.