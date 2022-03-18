David M. Obstler Sells 3,750 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.77, for a total value of $494,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $8.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,870,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,935,137. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,081.99 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.17.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Datadog’s revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.76.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $7,155,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,540,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Datadog by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,735,000 after buying an additional 1,868,762 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 1,886.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,258,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,850,000 after buying an additional 1,194,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter worth about $161,196,000. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

