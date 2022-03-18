Decentral Games (DG) Price Hits $0.36 on Top Exchanges

Decentral Games (DG) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. In the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. Decentral Games has a market cap of $149.58 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentral Games coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000855 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 421,256,779 coins and its circulating supply is 419,285,102 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

