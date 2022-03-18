Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Gap Down to $9.05

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.05, but opened at $8.54. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.12, with a volume of 2,700 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DCPH. Barclays lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jonestrading restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.50.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.28 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 306.78% and a negative return on equity of 72.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. Research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 13,182.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

