Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delcath Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Delcath Systems stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. Delcath Systems has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $43.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCTH. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth $661,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Delcath Systems by 1,218.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 43,102 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $405,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Delcath Systems by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 18,678 shares in the last quarter. 19.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

