Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) PT Lowered to GBX 163

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 201 ($2.61) to GBX 163 ($2.12) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deliveroo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 190 ($2.47) to GBX 208 ($2.70) in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS DROOF opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. Deliveroo has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $6.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.20.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

