Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 154.27%. Destination XL Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

DXLG traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,236,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,173. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.95. The company has a market cap of $321.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.61. Destination XL Group has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $8.99.

In other Destination XL Group news, CAO John F. Cooney sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ujjwal Dhoot sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $54,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 266,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 178,545 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the third quarter valued at $1,233,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 1,772.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 63,185 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Destination XL Group in the third quarter valued at about $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

