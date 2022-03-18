Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €190.00 Price Target for Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM)

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) received a €190.00 ($208.79) price objective from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RHM. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($164.84) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($91.21) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a €187.00 ($205.49) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €121.00 ($132.97) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($126.37) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €131.18 ($144.16).

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

RHM stock traded up €6.70 ($7.36) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €163.00 ($179.12). The stock had a trading volume of 568,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion and a PE ratio of 28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €108.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of €92.04. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of €76.28 ($83.82) and a fifty-two week high of €162.95 ($179.07).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.