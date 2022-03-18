Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Given a €13.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBBGet Rating) received a €13.00 ($14.29) price objective from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.54% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Nord/LB set a €10.50 ($11.54) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

PBB stock opened at €10.88 ($11.95) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.71. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 12 month low of €10.36 ($11.38) and a 12 month high of €15.46 ($16.99).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

