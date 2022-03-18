Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €21.30 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($23.41) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($28.57) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group set a €25.20 ($27.69) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($29.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($29.67) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($27.03) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Telekom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.62 ($25.96).

DTE opened at €16.91 ($18.59) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($13.98) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($19.92). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €16.42 and a 200 day moving average price of €16.66.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

