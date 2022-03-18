Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Price Target Raised to C$10.75 at BMO Capital Markets

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.80 to C$10.75 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

DXT has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Dexterra Group and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of Dexterra Group stock opened at C$7.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$515.34 million and a PE ratio of 25.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.33. Dexterra Group has a 1 year low of C$5.72 and a 1 year high of C$9.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is presently 106.21%.

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

