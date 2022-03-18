Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWACU) Short Interest Update

Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWACU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the February 13th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital World Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital World Acquisition during the third quarter worth $117,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital World Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $197,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Digital World Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Digital World Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $703,000.

Get Digital World Acquisition alerts:

Shares of DWACU stock opened at $76.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.16. Digital World Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $143.53.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital World Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital World Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.