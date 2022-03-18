Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Position Boosted by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 85,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 25,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

DFAX opened at $24.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.34. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $27.31.

