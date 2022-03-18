Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Lowered to $144.00 at Wolfe Research

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price reduced by Wolfe Research from $160.00 to $144.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DFS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.37.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $113.62 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $89.83 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.46. The company has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.61.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $426,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $354,824,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

