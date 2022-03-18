Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Discovery were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 3.6% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Discovery by 1.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery by 65.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. 35.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.26.

Discovery stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.28. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

