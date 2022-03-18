Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.74. Dollar General also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.390-$11.594 EPS.

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $241.72.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $221.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.94 and a 200 day moving average of $216.60. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $240.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,781,000 after buying an additional 104,939 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $446,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

