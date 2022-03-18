Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.420-$-0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.50 million-$74.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.04 million.Domo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.530-$-1.430 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Domo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Domo presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.25.

NASDAQ:DOMO traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.28. The company had a trading volume of 405,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.52. Domo has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $98.35.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domo will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $261,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Domo by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Domo by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 100,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 57,785 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Domo by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 47,505 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Domo by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 23,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Domo by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

