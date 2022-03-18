DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $3.60 to $2.40. The stock had previously closed at $2.28, but opened at $2.08. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DouYu International shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 77,834 shares changing hands.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DouYu International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOYU. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of DouYu International by 846.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,651,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,938 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of DouYu International by 2,111.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,605,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,549 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DouYu International by 99.6% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth $4,064,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DouYu International by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,441,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,014 shares in the last quarter. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.93.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

