Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Dover by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,841 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Dover by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Dover by 800.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 50,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dover by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,561,000 after acquiring an additional 103,569 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Dover by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 585,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,145,000 after acquiring an additional 31,527 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $158.25. The company had a trading volume of 11,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,989. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.41. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $133.01 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. Dover’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.46.

About Dover (Get Rating)

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.