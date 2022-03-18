Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target Raised to C$31.50

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$27.25 to C$31.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Desjardins raised Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a hold rating and set a C$27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.94.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

TSE:D.UN opened at C$30.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.23. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$20.81 and a twelve month high of C$30.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.15.

In related news, Director Michael Cooper purchased 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$27.12 per share, with a total value of C$8,678,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,730,002 shares in the company, valued at C$345,237,654.24.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (Get Rating)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.