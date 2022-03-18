Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Price Target Raised to C$31.50

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$27.25 to C$31.50 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

DRETF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.81.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

DRETF opened at $23.72 on Monday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $23.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average is $19.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.0656 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.