Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Price Tops $0.35 on Exchanges

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market capitalization of $10.88 million and $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00045645 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,917.21 or 0.07031021 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,382.29 or 0.99739037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00041037 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using US dollars.

