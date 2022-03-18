Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.09

Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 422619 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market cap of C$6.14 million and a PE ratio of -8.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05.

Durango Resources Company Profile (CVE:DGO)

Durango Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It has a 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 14,000 hectares in size in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of QuÃ©bec, Canada.

