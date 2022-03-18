DynaResource (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.66

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.66 and traded as low as $1.46. DynaResource shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 5,144 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.65.

DynaResource Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DYNR)

DynaResource, Inc engages in the investment, management, and exploration of minerals. It focuses on test mining and pilot milling operations in Mexico. The company was founded on September 28, 1937 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

