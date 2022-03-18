e-Gulden (EFL) One Day Volume Tops $98.00

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $98.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.22 or 0.00269055 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00014699 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001319 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000476 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001558 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,990,308 coins and its circulating supply is 17,168,132 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

