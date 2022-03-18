Eagle Ridge Investment Management Acquires Shares of 196,331 Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 196,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTIP. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,676. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.83.
