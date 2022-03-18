Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $11.50 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,503 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 8,431 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 57,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 585,504 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $44,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213,102 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $16,179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,817,314. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.43 and its 200-day moving average is $69.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

TJX Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.