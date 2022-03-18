Eagle Ridge Investment Management Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,940 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.8% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after buying an additional 2,370,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,434,618,000 after acquiring an additional 646,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,410,682,000 after acquiring an additional 849,919 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 11.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 41.8% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $1.39 on Friday, reaching $212.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,708,190. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $405.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,225. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

