Eagle Ridge Investment Management Invests $656,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 81,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after buying an additional 17,871 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.04. 439,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,497,560. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.89. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.