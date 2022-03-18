Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.17 and last traded at $12.20. Approximately 22,912 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 783,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

ESTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.58.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 329.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 58.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.