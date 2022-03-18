Eastside Distilling (EAST) and The Competition Financial Contrast

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Eastside Distilling to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Eastside Distilling and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastside Distilling -17.75% -91.92% -21.46% Eastside Distilling Competitors -31.12% -73.36% -17.28%

This table compares Eastside Distilling and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eastside Distilling $14.78 million -$9.86 million -2.33 Eastside Distilling Competitors $12.48 billion $2.09 billion -24.16

Eastside Distilling’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Eastside Distilling. Eastside Distilling is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Eastside Distilling has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eastside Distilling’s rivals have a beta of 0.79, meaning that their average share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Eastside Distilling and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastside Distilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Eastside Distilling Competitors 273 1269 1443 32 2.41

As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 105.47%. Given Eastside Distilling’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eastside Distilling has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.0% of Eastside Distilling shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Eastside Distilling shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Eastside Distilling rivals beat Eastside Distilling on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Eastside Distilling (Get Rating)

Eastside Distilling, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

