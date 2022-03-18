Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises about 2.9% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 149.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 289.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $171.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.85 and a 1-year high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Edward Jones upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.23.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

